With the Nasdaq100 closing down more than 2% on Thursday, posting its worst day since June 26 after the "Big 5" around Apple, Google & Co. took a deeper "breath", the German DAX30 dropped back below 13,000 points.

Into the weekly close the DAX30 took on further bearish momentum in the first hour of trading, attacking the hourly trend support around 12,800 points, but bulls kept the index above that key-support, holding the long sequence intact.

Still, the break below 13,000 points leaves the technical picture with some deeper short-term scratches, leaving chances elevated that we'll get to see another attack at the region around 12,800 points with a break lower and an bearish acceleration down to 12,470/500 points.

This bearish outlook remains given as long as we trade below 13,200 with the DAX30 finding a potential short-trigger around 13,080/100 points.

While the economic calendar is quite thin into the start of the week, trader should keep an eye on the developments in the US tech sector and a further correction here, but also keep an ear on the diplomatic developments between the US and China after the Chinese have ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu in a tit-for-tat move after Washington forced the Chinese consulate in Houston to cease operations.

